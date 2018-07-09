Anthony Pettis Wants a Top 5 Fighter

After defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC 226 on Saturday, Anthony Pettis doesn’t want to slow down. He wants to get his mojo back and bring “Showtime” back to the world title.

Chiesa missed weight ahead of their UFC 226 showdown, but Pettis accepted the bout and rekindled the spark that led him to become a world champion, finishing Chiesa early in the second round.

Now that he’s back on track, Pettis doesn’t want a Top 10 opponent for his next fight, he’s shooting straight for the top.