Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz in the works for UFC 241 in August

May 11, 2019
Former champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will make his second appearance at welterweight when he is expected to face Nate Diaz at UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Saturday following an initial report from Yahoo! Sports. While the fight has been agreed upon, nothing is official until the contracts are signed and the bout is announced by the UFC.

Assuming the matchup is made official, Pettis will look for a second straight win at 170 pounds after he made a huge impact in his debut with a stunning knockout against former title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

In the aftermath of that fight, Pettis mentioned several potential names at both lightweight and welterweight but now he’ll get the opportunity to welcome Diaz back to the Octagon in August.

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2016 when he lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 from Las Vegas. Since then, Diaz has been mentioned for several potential fights but he still hasn’t actually made his return.

The last time Diaz was booked was this past November when he was expected to face Dustin Poirier but the fight fell apart in the weeks leading up to the event.

Now it appears Diaz is ready to fight again with a chance to face Pettis on the UFC 241 card from Anaheim. The new matchup is expected to serve as the co-main event with the headliner that night pitting heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier against Stipe Miocic in a rematch from last year.

