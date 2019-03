Anthony Pettis: UFC Nashville Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis talks with Daniel Cormier about his incredible knockout victory against Stephen Thompson at Fight Night Nashville. It was the welterweight debut for the former lightweight champion, and he stunned the crowd inside Bridgestone Arena.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)