Anthony Pettis Superman Punches His Way to UFC Nashville Bonus

Following UFC on ESPN+ 6 on Saturday in Nashville, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses. Anthony Pettis, Randa Markos, Bryce Mitchell, and Bobby Moffett earned the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to Mitchell and Moffett for their featherweight war that closed out the preliminary fight card. Mitchell knocked Moffett down in the opening round but Moffett quickly recovered. The fight contained back-and-forth striking exchanges and scrambles on the ground. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight for Mitchell by unanimous decision.

Pettis earned a Performance of the Night award for his second-round knockout of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the fight card’s main event. It was Pettis’s welterweight debut and the former lightweight champion showed he can compete with the best 170-pound fighters in the world. With seconds remaining in the second round, Pettis landed a superman punch that rendered Thompson unconscious. The crowd inside the arena was stunned at the turn of events. Thompson had been winning the fight up until that point.

Women’s strawweight Randa Markos took home a bonus for her first-round submission win over Angela Hill. The two wasted no time exchanging strikes with Markos pushing forward. She secured a takedown and locked on an armbar that forced Hill to tap out.

UFC Nashville featured 12 bouts. Eight of the fights went the distance, three ended in knockouts and one ended via submission.