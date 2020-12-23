HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal live results

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Live Results

Anthony Pettis steps away from UFC to explore free agency

December 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former WEC and UFC champion Anthony Pettis recently fought the final fight on his current UFC contract. Having fought out his deal, Pettis on Tuesday announced that he is going to pursue other opportunities in free agency.

In announcing his move to free agency, Pettis posted a letter thanking everyone at the UFC and the fight fans that have supported him over the years.

In his latest UFC bout, Pettis won a lopsided decision over Alex Morono in the UFC Vegas 17 featured preliminary bout last weekend in Las Vegas.

Pettis first fought under the Zuffa banner in the WEC in 2009. He went on to become the WEC lightweight champion in 2010.

After the WEC was folded into the UFC, Pettis won the UFC lightweight championship in 2013.

Since losing the UFC belt in 2015, Pettis has been on a rollercoaster ride, alternating wins and losses, as well as bouncing around divisions. He has fought at lightweight, featherweight, and welterweight under the UFC banner.

Just prior to his bout with Morono, Pettis said he intended to return to lightweight for his next bout.

Pettis’s brother, Sergio, left the UFC in late 2019. He signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator, where he is currently 2-0 under the Bellator banner.

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis addresses recent success following final fight on UFC contract

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA