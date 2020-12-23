Anthony Pettis steps away from UFC to explore free agency

Former WEC and UFC champion Anthony Pettis recently fought the final fight on his current UFC contract. Having fought out his deal, Pettis on Tuesday announced that he is going to pursue other opportunities in free agency.

In announcing his move to free agency, Pettis posted a letter thanking everyone at the UFC and the fight fans that have supported him over the years.

In his latest UFC bout, Pettis won a lopsided decision over Alex Morono in the UFC Vegas 17 featured preliminary bout last weekend in Las Vegas.

Pettis first fought under the Zuffa banner in the WEC in 2009. He went on to become the WEC lightweight champion in 2010.

After the WEC was folded into the UFC, Pettis won the UFC lightweight championship in 2013.

Since losing the UFC belt in 2015, Pettis has been on a rollercoaster ride, alternating wins and losses, as well as bouncing around divisions. He has fought at lightweight, featherweight, and welterweight under the UFC banner.

Just prior to his bout with Morono, Pettis said he intended to return to lightweight for his next bout.

Pettis’s brother, Sergio, left the UFC in late 2019. He signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator, where he is currently 2-0 under the Bellator banner.

