Anthony Pettis set to make PFL debut: PFL 1 weigh-in results

The Professional Fighters League held the official weigh-ins for PFL 1, the league’s 2021 season opener, on Thursday in Atlantic City.



The PFL debut of Anthony “Showtime” Pettis was made official when the MMA icon tipped the scales at 156-pounds. His opponent, hard-hitting striker Clay Collard came in at 154.6-pounds. The lightweights will take their first steps towards the 2021 PFL title and the $1 million championship prize when they enter the PFL SmartCage tomorrow night.

Two-time lightweight PFL champion Natan Schulte also came in right at the 156-pound limit to kick off his 2021 campaign in hopes of notching his third consecutive PFL title. He will face Polish leg-lock expert Marcin Held who weighed in at 155.8-pounds.



Lance Palmer, another two-time PFL champion, will look to cement his place atop the PFL featherweight division once again when he takes on a familiar foe in Bubba Jenkins. The two were both standout wrestlers through their college careers who continue their rivalry in MMA. Palmer weighed 145.4 while Jenkins came in at an even 146-pounds.



The only fighter to miss weight is lightweight contender Mikhail Odintsov, who weighed in at 156.4 lbs. As a result, Odintsov will receive a one point penalty in the lightweight division, and he will be ineligible to earn points in the fight, regardless of outcome. Akhmed Aliev, meanwhile, will receive an automatic 3 points in the lightweight division standings and will be eligible for bonus points, should he be able to finish the fight. Odintsov will also forfeit 20% of his total fight purse to Aliev.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

OFFICIAL PFL 1 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Lightweight Bout (155 lbs.)

Anthony Pettis (156 lbs.) vs. Clay Collard (154.6 lbs.)



Lightweight Bout (155 lbs.)

Natan Schulte (156 lbs.) vs. Marcin Held (155.8 lbs.)



Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Movlid Khaibulaev (145.4 lbs.) vs. Lazar Stojadinovic (145.8 lbs.)



Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Lance Palmer (145.4 lbs.) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs.)



Lightweight Bout (155 lbs.)

Loik Radzhabov (155.4 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (156 lbs.)



Lightweight Bout (155 lbs.)

Joilton Lutterbach (155.8 lbs.) vs. Raush Manfio (156 lbs.)



Lightweight Bout (155 lbs.)

Akhmed Aliev (155.2 lbs.) vs. Mikhail Odintsov (156.4 lbs.)



Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Chris Wade (146 lbs.) vs. Anthony Dizy (145.6 lbs.)



Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Jo Sungbin (145.6 lbs.) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.8 lbs.)



Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Brendan Loughnane (146 lbs.) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146 lbs.)