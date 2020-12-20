Anthony Pettis plans to move back to lightweight, wants to fight Tony Ferguson next

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 20, 2020
Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has bounced around weight classes since losing the belt in 2015. He’s fought as a featherweight, a lightweight, and even fought as a welterweight in his last two bouts.

At UFC Vegas 17 on Saturday, Pettis picked up his second consecutive win by defeating Alex Morono by unanimous decision.

Pettis held the lightweight strap at UFC 164 in August 2013. He defended it once before losing to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185. Following his win on Saturday, Pettis said that he intends to return to the lightweight division on a quest to win back the title he once held.

“I’m going back down to ’55. I felt amazing at 170, but my goal is at 155. Before I’m all said and done, I want to go back and get that belt,” Pettis said immediately following Saturday’s win.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo addresses military patch worn in UFC Vegas 17 bout

“That was the goal the whole time, honestly. This fight popped up kind of last minute. I was on my way back down to lightweight,” he said during the event’s post-fight press conference. “Before it’s too late for me to go back to lightweight, I want to go back down there and do it right this time.”

At the time of the post-fight press conference, Pettis seemed to have already mentally moved on to the lightweight division. He quickly answered when asked whom he’d like to face in his 155-pound return.

“It think Tony makes sense. I think Tony Ferguson coming off his two losses. And he’s fighting tough dudes,” Pettis said. “I think that would be a good fight for me to jump back in to the lightweight mix. He’s still right up there.”

Ferguson holds a TKO win over Pettis from their UFC 229 bout in October 2018. The fight was stopped by Pettis’ corner at the end of the second round. Although they only fought for two rounds, the match earned UFC 229 Fight of the Night honors.

It is certainly a fight that most fans wouldn’t mind being run back for a second time.

