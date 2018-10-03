Anthony Pettis Not Worried About Being a Conor McGregor Alternate (UFC 229 FULL Scrum)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 2, 2018
Anthony Pettis spoke to the press about his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson and how it is a contender fight for the lightweight championship on Tuesday at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 229.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

