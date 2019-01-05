Anthony Pettis Considering Welterweight, Gauging Interest in Stephen Thompson Fight

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis is apparently considering a move to welterweight.

Once one of the kings of the 155-pound weight class, Pettis has struggled to regain his footing over the past few years, since losing the UFC lightweight strap to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185 in March 2015. He has since gone 3-5 in the Octagon, dabbling for a bit at featherweight before returning to lightweight with continued mixed results.

It now appears that Pettis wants to try moving the other direction, going up in weight to 170 pounds. He began gauging interest in the move on Friday with an Instagram post.

“Heard somebody is looking for a fight. What you guys think?” he questioned along with a split-screen image of Thompson and himself. “Take my talents to (welterweight) and take on the boy? Let me know if y’all get excited for this one.”

After a Performance of the Night victory over Michael Chiesa in July 2018, Pettis stumbled in his most recent bout, losing via a TKO stoppage to Tony Ferguson in October.

Does a move to welterweight sound like the right move for Pettis?