HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featured2018 Story of the Year: Conor McGregor Bus Attack Dominates the Headlines

featured2018 Fight of the Year: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya

featured2018 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Anthony Pettis Considering Welterweight, Gauging Interest in Stephen Thompson Fight

January 5, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis is apparently considering a move to welterweight.

Once one of the kings of the 155-pound weight class, Pettis has struggled to regain his footing over the past few years, since losing the UFC lightweight strap to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185 in March 2015. He has since gone 3-5 in the Octagon, dabbling for a bit at featherweight before returning to lightweight with continued mixed results.

It now appears that Pettis wants to try moving the other direction, going up in weight to 170 pounds. He began gauging interest in the move on Friday with an Instagram post.

“Heard somebody is looking for a fight. What you guys think?” he questioned along with a split-screen image of Thompson and himself. “Take my talents to (welterweight) and take on the boy? Let me know if y’all get excited for this one.”

TRENDING > Sean O’Connell Explains Why Now is the ‘Perfect Time to Walk Away’ After Winning $1 Million Prize

After a Performance of the Night victory over Michael Chiesa in July 2018, Pettis stumbled in his most recent bout, losing via a TKO stoppage to Tony Ferguson in October.

Does a move to welterweight sound like the right move for Pettis?

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA