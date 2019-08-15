Anthony Pettis comments on Conor McGregor’s pub punch: ‘I know how drunk people treat us’

Anthony Pettis didn’t condemn Conor McGregor after a video was released showing the former UFC champion punching a pub patron in Ireland, allegedly for turning down a free drink of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

“I know how drunk people treat us (fighters). It’s crazy!” he stated.

That said, Pettis didn’t fully support McGregor taking a swing at the pub patron either.

