Anthony Pettis comments on Conor McGregor's pub punch: 'I know how drunk people treat us'

August 15, 2019
Anthony Pettis didn’t condemn Conor McGregor after a video was released showing the former UFC champion punching a pub patron in Ireland, allegedly for turning down a free drink of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

“I know how drunk people treat us (fighters). It’s crazy!” he stated.

That said, Pettis didn’t fully support McGregor taking a swing at the pub patron either.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

