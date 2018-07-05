Anthony Pettis Blames Himself for Fans Forgetting How Good He Is

There was a point in time where Anthony Pettis was considered the best lightweight fighter on the planet. Since falling from grace, Pettis has tried various approaches to getting his mojo back, including dipping his toe in the featherweight division.

Headed into his UFC 226 bout with Michael Chiesa, Pettis knows that it is his performance in the cage that has led to his star fading a bit. He now believes he’s done the right things to get the shine back.

