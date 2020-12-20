Anthony Pettis addresses recent success following final fight on UFC contract

Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis is officially on a winning streak. Pettis picked up his second consecutive win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 17 against Alex Morono.

Pettis, who recently committed to sobriety, attributes his recent success to lifestyle changes he’s made.

With his life outside of the cage in order, Pettis plans to return to the lightweight division and make a run at the title he once held.

