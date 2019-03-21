HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Pettis: A win puts me right in line for a title

March 21, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Pettis has been a champion at the highest level. He knows what it takes to beat the best in the world. So when he decided to make the move from lightweight up to welterweight, it was with clear designs on getting another crack at a UFC belt.

Though he’ll never fight teammates Ben Askren or Tyron Woodley – “I’ll save myself the embarrassment” – Pettis believes that his pedigree and that of Stephen Thompson puts him right in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title if he defeats Thompson on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Pettis and Thompson headline Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 6.

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

