Anthony Johnson trashes ‘imaginary’ BMF title

(WARNING: Strong language | Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Fans may be biting on the BMF belt that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will be fighting for in the UFC 244 headliner on Nov. 2 in New York, but Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is not.

Johnson has teased a possible UFC return, particularly eyeing a heavyweight bout with current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but has also entertained the idea of fighting top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. If he does return, Johnson wants nothing to do with fake belts.

“If I’m gonna fight for a title, it’s only gonna be for the title that’s gonna count, and that’s the heavyweight title. I don’t want these fake ass BMFs,” Johnson told MMA Junkie recently.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to say the Bad Motherf—er is supposed to be the champion, right? It’s imaginary. It’s trash.”