Anthony Avila Hoping for an Early Finish at Tachi Palace Fights 35

After splitting his two bouts in 2017, lightweight Anthony Avila has so far been able to have an undefeated campaign in 2018.

In two bouts this year, Avila has picked up two wins in two bouts. And while he feels he could have done better in his fights, Avila is none the less pleased to have had a good start to his year.

“I started out this year (in February) at SFL in India and won a decision, it wasn’t my best performance, but I won,” Avila told MMAWeekly.com. “I came back and fought for Combate (Americas) in May, and won a really good decision in one of my better performances.

“I have two wins, but I’m looking for a third win and a better performance this (upcoming) time.”

Now a decade into his career, Avila feels he’s a much more complete fighter, not only in terms of skills but in maturity as well.

“Initially I came out as a young guy that thought I knew how to fight,” said Avila. “I was probably more of a grappling-based fighter. I feel like I have a pretty well-rounded game now.

“It’s all still the same. I feel the same I did in those first few fights, but I actually know how to fight. In my first few fights I didn’t really know how to fight, I was just in there trying to win.”

This Friday in Lemoore, California, Avila (16-5) will look to keep his undefeated year going when he faces Marcello Cassero (7-1) in a main card 150-pound catchweight bout at Tachi Palace Fights 35.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather for Fighting Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN

“I should make weight and if I go out and perform to the best of my abilities I should walk away victorious hopefully early, but we’ll see what (Cassero) decides to give me and what type of fight it is,” Avila said.

“I do my thing. You can’t worry about anyone else. I’m aware he’s a good striker and has good ground as well, but I’m focused on being prepared rather than what he can do to me.”

Being a 10 year veteran closing in on 20 fights, Avila is hoping that next year will be the one to finally take him to the next level.

“The goal is always to make it to the UFC,” said Avila. “Hopefully I can land on one of the bigger shows in 2019.”