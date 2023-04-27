Another UFC Vegas 72 shake-up, Brian Kelleher drops out

The UFC Vegas 72 fight card just can’t catch a break. Already hit with the headliner change two weeks before the event and several fight week shake-ups, the bout between Brian Kelleher and Journey Newson has now been scratched.

A bantamweight battle between Kelleher and Newson was one of the sleeper bouts on the cards, according to several pundits. But that bout is now off, after Kelleher was forced to withdraw.

Kelleher is being replaced by LFA fighter Marcus McGhee on short notice, according to a report by Eurosport. The two are expected to square off in a 140-pound catchweight bout because of the limited time for McGhee to cut weight.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



Brian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at #UFCVegas72. Marcus McGhee steps in on short notice to fight Journey Newson. Fight gonna be at a 140lbs catchweight. pic.twitter.com/b15QDYEbBx — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) April 26, 2023

UFC Vegas 72 fight card has been rattled

The UFC Vegas 72 headliner originally featured a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano. Those plans were ditched after Moicano had to withdraw because of an injury.

With two weeks to go until fight time, a Top 10 bantamweight showdown between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon was moved from the UFC Vegas 71 fight card to the UFC Vegas 72 main event.

Several other bouts, including a featured women’s strawweight fight between Emily Ducote and Polyana Viana, were either altered or canceled earlier this week.

This latest change comes with just two days to go until fight day and 24 hours until the UFC Vegas 72 official weigh-in.

Nate Diaz turned himself in to New Orleans Police Department

UFC Vegas 72: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana — RESCHEDULED

— RESCHEDULED Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Trey Waters — Ange Loosa OUT

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card