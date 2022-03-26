Angela Lee submits Stamp Fairtex in the second round at ONE: ‘X’

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

After a two year absence and with a one year old baby in toe Angela Lee successfully defended her atomweight title at ONE: ‘X’. She finished Stamp Fairtex in the second round with a rear naked choke but had to survive some real adversity before securing the submission.

Lee came charging out of the blocks at the start of the fight which seemed to take Stamp by surprise. But she soon regained her composure and landed some knees in the clinch.

But the tide really started to turn in Stamp’s favour when she landed a left hook to the liver. Lee staggered bag, wincing in agony and it seemed a matter of when not if the Thai would finish the fight.

But the champion survived long enough to grab a leg and take Stamp down. She locked her legs around the challenger’s midsection and looked or a rear naked choke but the bell sounded before she could find the finish.

Lee wasted no time in taking Stamp down at the start of the second stanza. She immediately looked to lock in a triangle choke before transitioning to an armbar but Stamp slipped out.

Lee still had control though and took Stamp’s back. She came close with a twister attempt but had to settle for side control.

With 30 seconds remaining in the round Lee mounted Stamp before taking her back, flattening her out and locking in a rear naked choke.

Lee mounts her with 30 seconds remaining, takes the back, flattens her out and secures the choke. The tap came at the 4:50 mark and sparked an emotional celebration from the returning champion.

Lee was joined in the cage by her one year old daughter and said afterwards that the liver shot had not been as painful as giving birth! She improves to 11-2 and remains the ONE Championship atomweight champion while Stamp drops to 8-2.

Earlier in the evening Adriano Moraes (20-3) submitted Yuya Wakamatsu (15-5) with a guillotine choke in the third round to defend his flyweight title. The Japanese fighter took him down only for the champion to finish the fight from his back.

Former Rizin super atomweight champion Seo Hee Ham (25-8) beat Denice Zamboanga (8-2) by decision for the second time in a row. This time there was no controversy with the Korean controlling the fight and giving the judges a straightforward task.

In the mixed rules bout Demetrious Johnson submitted Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the second round. He survived three minutes fighting under Muay Thai rules and choked the Thai fighter unconscious while fighting under MMA rules.

ONE: ‘X’, Singapore, March 26th