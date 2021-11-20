Angela Lee shares post-baby body ahead of return to MMA | Photo

Angela Lee has been on maternity leave for some time and is working to prepare her body to return to ONE Championship and defend her title. The reigning queen of the Singapore-based promotion took to Instagram to share her progress this week and update fans on her return.

“Today was a momentous day for me! I am so happy with the progress I’ve made and how far I’ve come… #7monthspostpartum and I am officially lighter than I was pre-pregnancy when I was prepping for a fight,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday.

She continued by explaining the six ways she got her body back into fighting shape.

“Exercise and training,” she wrote. “It took me six months to really feel 100 percent recovered from pregnancy and giving birth. Giving myself grace and having patience with my body was one of the most frustrating things I had to deal with… But finally at 7 months, here we are.”

Lee hasn’t seen the inside of competition since October 13, 2019, when she defended her title with a fifth-round submission of Xiong Jing Nan. She’s expected to return in 2022 to defend her title against the winner of the ONE Empowered tournament, either Stamp Fairtex or Ritu Phogat.

“We are at the beginning of fight camp but it has officially begun. I am feeling so motivated!! Time to get this body stronger than ever.”

Angela’s brother Christian also welcomed his first child, but has competed since the birth of his daughter.