Angela Hill removes Monster Energy Drink, disses on Hans Molenkamp at UFC Vegas 21

A week after Dominick Cruz ripped on Hans Molenkamp, an executive of UFC sponsor Monster Energy, Angela Hill joined her teammate’s chorus.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Angela Hill talks about her victory over Ashley Yoder at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. She added that she is on teammate Dominick Cruz’s side of things in relation to the trouble he and other fighters say they have had with Hans Molenkamp, an executive at UFC sponsor Monster Energy Drink.

UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad