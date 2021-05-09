Angela Hill releases statement after UFC Vegas 26 fight cancellation

No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight Angela Hill was expected to face no. 11 ranked Amanda Ribas on the UFC Vegas 26 main card, but COVID-19 forced Ribas to withdraw hours before Saturday’s event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The two officially made weight bout the contest on Friday. After the bout was cancelled, Hill released a classy statement on social media.

“Hey Amanda Ribas, I’m sorry this happened to you. I’ve been through it before. Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hopefully I get to see you in two weeks,” Hill said in a video message.

Hill later posted a video of her getting in a light workout Saturday morning before finding out the fight was nixed. “The shakeout this morning. Gutted I don’t get to fight today but I stay ready, just tell me when and where,” she captioned the video.

Marina Rodriguez More than Willing to Fight Joanna Jędrzejczyk

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)