HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 26 results: Rodriguez outstrikes Waterson for unanimous decision victory

UFC Vegas 26 live results: Rodriguez vs Waterson

featuredUFC Vegas 26 live results: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

featuredConor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul brawl

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

featured“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

Angela Hill releases statement after UFC Vegas 26 fight cancellation

May 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight Angela Hill was expected to face no. 11 ranked Amanda Ribas on the UFC Vegas 26 main card, but COVID-19 forced Ribas to withdraw hours before Saturday’s event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The two officially made weight bout the contest on Friday. After the bout was cancelled, Hill released a classy statement on social media.

“Hey Amanda Ribas, I’m sorry this happened to you. I’ve been through it before. Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hopefully I get to see you in two weeks,” Hill said in a video message.

Hill later posted a video of her getting in a light workout Saturday morning before finding out the fight was nixed. “The shakeout this morning. Gutted I don’t get to fight today but I stay ready, just tell me when and where,” she captioned the video.

Marina Rodriguez More than Willing to Fight Joanna Jędrzejczyk

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA