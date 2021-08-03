HOT OFF THE WIRE

Angela Hill is fight week shredded ahead of UFC 265

August 3, 2021
No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight Angela Hill takes on no. 1 ranked Tecia Torres on the UFC 265 main card in Houston, Texas on Saturday and is looking shredded.

The fight is a rematch. The two first fought at UFC 188 in June 2015 with Torres defeating Hill by unanimous decision in Mexico City. Hill looks to avenge the previous loss and move up the women’s 115-pound rankings in the rematch with Torres.

