HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

Dana White over Andy Ruiz stopping Anthony Joshua

hot-sauce-featuredMexican Rocky upsets Dana White’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua (fight highlights)

Jessica Andrade - nude with belt - instagram

hot-sauce-featuredUFC champ Jessica Andrade posts nude photo wearing nothing but championship belt

Abdelaziz chick and clown UFC lightweight infographic

hot-sauce-featuredTony Ferguson and Khabib’s manager go to war on Twitter

Mexican Rocky upsets Dana White’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua (fight highlights)

June 2, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White has been teasing his entry into the world of boxing promotion ever since he allowed Conor McGregor the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster boxing payday in 2017.

White has taken numerous jabs at boxing for its lack of quality promotion and failure to build superstars. One of his most targeted boxers, at least as an example of failed promotion, has been Anthony Joshua, who sat atop the heavyweight division. Joshua was 21-0 and monstrously favored to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night. 

Somehow, that didn’t happen. Despite the odds on Joshua pointing to a “can’t lose” fight, he did just that… lost. Ruiz took the fight to Joshua and put him on the floor several times before the former heavyweight champion leaned on the ropes in the corner and the referee waved off the fight. 

The fight will have to go down as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, if not history. It was such a monumental upset that the announcers were calling Ruiz “the Mexican Rocky,” as he followed in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone’s mythical Rocky Balboa.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson confirms his retirement from MMA: ‘I’m done’

So what does that do to White’s interest in Joshua, whom he was heavily rumored to have been courting for when he announces what he and the UFC plan to do when boxing becomes another arm of its promotional strategy?

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. (aka the Mexican Rocky) take out Anthony Joshua in major boxing upset!

(Courtesy of DAZN USA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA