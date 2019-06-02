Mexican Rocky upsets Dana White’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua (fight highlights)

UFC president Dana White has been teasing his entry into the world of boxing promotion ever since he allowed Conor McGregor the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster boxing payday in 2017.

White has taken numerous jabs at boxing for its lack of quality promotion and failure to build superstars. One of his most targeted boxers, at least as an example of failed promotion, has been Anthony Joshua, who sat atop the heavyweight division. Joshua was 21-0 and monstrously favored to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night.

Somehow, that didn’t happen. Despite the odds on Joshua pointing to a “can’t lose” fight, he did just that… lost. Ruiz took the fight to Joshua and put him on the floor several times before the former heavyweight champion leaned on the ropes in the corner and the referee waved off the fight.

The fight will have to go down as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, if not history. It was such a monumental upset that the announcers were calling Ruiz “the Mexican Rocky,” as he followed in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone’s mythical Rocky Balboa.

So what does that do to White’s interest in Joshua, whom he was heavily rumored to have been courting for when he announces what he and the UFC plan to do when boxing becomes another arm of its promotional strategy?

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. (aka the Mexican Rocky) take out Anthony Joshua in major boxing upset!

(Courtesy of DAZN USA)