Andrew Tenneson attempts to solve ‘weird puzzle’ Westin Wilson at LFA 66

Following a win over Andrew Yates at LFA 10 in April, 2017, featherweight Andrew Tenneson spent the next year and a half out of action before returning to action versus Joey Miolla 53 this past November.

For Tenneson, the time off ended up not being an issue, as he was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miolla, and raise his current winning streak to four in a row.

“This time the layoff was mostly because I was training and coaching a team in China,” Tenneson told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a very different layoff. It was a really good experience to come back and fight for the LFA.

“I had only gone the distance once before, and that was in the (Corey) Sandhagen fight (in 2016). It was real interesting to be able to go the whole distance and not be struggling. I felt really good (physically). I like Joey. We were friendly before the fight, tried to kill each other during the fight, and were friendly after.”

Since his return from China, Tenneson has been working with a former Strikeforce and Pride veteran and feels like his game has shown a marked improvement.

“I’ve been working with Joey Villasenor more, so I feel like that comeback fight that I had in November was the best me that I had been,” said Tenneson. “I got 15 minutes to show it.

“It was such a different fight than my other fights. I did a lot of the same things, but I’ve been adding some new things, so we’ll see if they’re successful in the coming fight.”

On Friday in West Valley City, Utah, Tenneson (7-1) will look to continue his winning streak when he faces Westin Wilson (7-3) in a main card 145-pound bout at LFA 66.

“The dude is supposedly six-foot-three, so he’s very tall, and assuming he has the reach to go with that and the long legs to go with that, how you deal with this after fighting Joey who was two or three inches shorter than me, it’s night and day when it comes to the kind of fighter that I’m dealing with here,” Tenneson said of facing Wilson.

“It’s a weird puzzle, but I don’t think he’ll be able to deal with what I can bring to the table. We’ll see if I can deal with his well-rounded-ness and his body type. It’s going to be very interesting.”

Not one set his path through MMA in concrete, Tenneson is just as curious to see how the remainder of his 2019 plays out as anyone else.

“My journey is going to be my journey,” said Tenneson. “I just have to stay true to what I believe in, and that’s being a positive ambassador of the sport.

“If this is my last fight before a title shot with the LFA before a title shot that’s great. If this is last fight ever that’s fight. If this is my last fight before I make my way to the UFC and either kick butt or get my butt kicked, it’s like whatever. I’m going to beat Westin Wilson, and that’s my goal (right now).”