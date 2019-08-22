Andres Rodriguez: ‘I’ve just got to win’ at Combat Zone 71

14 months since turning pro, bantamweight prospect Andres Rodriguez has had nearly a perfect start off to his pro career.

In three bouts since turning pro in June of 2018, Rodriguez has gone undefeated with finishes in two of his three wins.

“The first two (wins) were awesome because I had two first round finishes,” Rodriguez told MMAWeekly.com. “But at the high levels (I’ve learned) you have to learn to adjust in a fight.

“Watching the film, practicing in this camp, switching it up during the fight if somebody is not doing this, switching up and doing that, just learning on the fly and switching up game plans (is something I learned in my first year as a pro).”

Learning is of course a big part of any fighter’s career, especially in the beginning, and for Rodriguez it’s no different. It’s perhaps to the extent he wants to push himself that might help him stand out as he moves forward.

“I’m trying to be perfect,” said Rodriguez. “I want to be immaculate; just get everything polished, cleaned up, and well rounded.

“I know it sounds weird, but when fights are won by inches and centimeters you’ve got to be perfect. Fighting scrubs, fighting high level guys, whatever it is you have to be perfect; no mistakes.”

On Friday in Manchester, N.H., Rodriguez (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Kenny Murphy (2-2) in a main card 135-pound bout at Combat Zone 71.

“(Murphy) is a fighter,” Rodriguez said. “He’s going to bring it. He’s short, stocky, a wrestler and brawler. He’s somebody who is going to come at me and bring it.

“One thing I’ve seen from the high level guys, they make you fight. Sparring with Joe Lauzon and Rob Font, you’ve got to fight them, and that brings out the good in me.”

In addition to fighting, Rodriguez works a day job and takes care of a young daughter, making that his driving force in his career.

“What I’ve got to do is get (Murphy) out of there,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve just got to win. I don’t care about anything but winning. I have to feed my daughter. I don’t care how; I’ve just got to win.

“I’ve got a game plan and a map I’m trying to develop, maneuver my way and see which way the wind is blowing, and I have it all in my mind, but I’ve got to focus on Kenny Murphy. I can’t focus on anything else right now. I’ve got it mapped out after this fight, but for right now I’ve got to eat.”