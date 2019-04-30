Andrei Arlovski, Glover Teixeira lead salaries at UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza suffered a heartbreaking setback this past Saturday night when his dreams of a title shot disappeared after suffering a five round decision loss to Jack Hermansson in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
While he didn’t come away with the win, Souza still went home with the second biggest paycheck for any of the fighters on the card earning $210,000 for his performance.
Former light heavyweight title contender Glover Teixeira matched Souza with his salary after he took home $210,000 for his win over Ion Cutelaba on the main card.
Teixeira also earned a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.
The highest paid fighter on the entire card was former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who took home $300,000 as a flat fee in a losing effort to Augusto Sakai on the preliminary card.
The full salaries were revealed on Tuesday by the Florida State Boxing Commission.
For his part in the main event, Hermansson took home $82,000 for his winning effort as he looks to join the top five rankings in the middleweight division following his latest victory.
Former NFL player and second time UFC fighter Greg Hardy also took home a six-figure paycheck after he earned $150,000 for his lopsided victory against Dmitri Smoliakov.
Smoliakov took home $10,000 in a losing effort in the co-main event.
Here are the full salaries for UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale including the disclosed post fight bonuses paid by the UFC
Jack Hermansson: $82,000 — $41,000 to show, $41,000 to win
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $210,000
Greg Hardy: $150,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win
Dmitri Smoliakov: $10,000
Mike Perry: $160,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Alex Oliveira: $114,000 — $64,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Glover Teixeira: $260,000 — $105,000 to show, $105,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Ion Cutelaba; $22,000
Cory Sandhagen: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
John Lineker: $49,000
Roosevelt Roberts: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Thomas Gifford: $10,000
Takashi Sato: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Ben Saunders: $35,000
Carla Esparza: $90,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
Virna Jandiroba: $12,000
Andrei Arlovski: $300,000 flat fee
Augusto Sakai: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Gilbert Burns: $88,000 — $44,000 to show, $44,000 to win
Mike Davis: $12,000
Jim Miller: $230,000 — $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Jason Gonzalez: $12,000
Angela Hill: $48,000 — $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win
Jodie Esquibel: $10,000
Dhiego Lima: $34,000 — $17,000 to show, $17,000 to win
Court McGee: $48,000