Andrei Arlovski could tie a UFC record on Saturday, but getting the win is more important | Video

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski takes on Jake Collier in the UFC Vegas 53 main event on Saturday and the 43-year old could tie a significant record in UFC history.

Arlovski already holds several records in the UFC heavyweight division. He’s held the heavyweight title and the interim championship. He holds the record for the most heavyweight wins in the promotion’s history. He’s landed the most strikes and significant strikes as well. With a win over Collier, Arlovski would tie the record for the most UFC career wins.

Arlovski said the record means more to his coaches than to him.

“To me, of course it’s nice, but it’s more important for my striking coach,” Arlovski said during the UFC Vegas 53 Media Day. “He’s all about all these records like strikes per round, etc., etc., etc. For me, it’s more important to beat my opponent.

See all of what Arlovski had to say during the UFC Vegas 53 Media Day in the video below.

Colby Covington claims ‘brain injury’ due to Jorge Masvidal attack, judge responds

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jake Paul says UFC fighters are ‘a bunch of f**king p**sies’