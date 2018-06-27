HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gegard Mousasi vs Rory MacDonald

featuredBellator Confirms Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald, ‘Game-Changing’ Streaming Deal

Rashad Evans

featuredRashad Evans Hangs Up His Gloves, Announces Retirement

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic to Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends, I’m Here to Fight’

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Andrei Arlovski Announces Fight Scheduled for UFC Moscow

June 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Just a couple weeks removed from his most recent fight, Andrei Arlovski has already booked his next UFC bout.

Though UFC officials have yet to confirm the bout, Arlovski recently posted to Instagram, saying he would return to the Octagon opposite Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night 136 on Sept. 15 in Moscow. 

Arlovski (27-16, 1NC) is a multiple-time UFC champion that has fought on-and-off for the promotion for the better part of two decades. He has struggled again many of the newer fighters coming up the ranks, going 2-6 in his last eight fights, and coming off of a loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago.

Andrei ArlovskiArlovski has, however, shown some new facets to his game over the past year, thanks in large part to making the shift to American Top Team in Florida. The fresh outlook has given the 39-year-old Belarusian renewed vigor to continue his career.

Abdurakhimov (18-4) has slowly been forging a name for himself, amassing a 3-2 record under the UFC banner. His only loss in the Octagon outside of his debut against Timothy Johnson, was to Derrick Lewis, who is considered one of the top contenders in the UFC heavyweight division. A win over Arlovski would certainly be a feather in the 36-year-old Russian fighters cap.

TRENDING > Josh Barnett Confirms UFC Exit, Lays Much Blame on USADA

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA