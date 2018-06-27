Andrei Arlovski Announces Fight Scheduled for UFC Moscow

Just a couple weeks removed from his most recent fight, Andrei Arlovski has already booked his next UFC bout.

Though UFC officials have yet to confirm the bout, Arlovski recently posted to Instagram, saying he would return to the Octagon opposite Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night 136 on Sept. 15 in Moscow.

Arlovski (27-16, 1NC) is a multiple-time UFC champion that has fought on-and-off for the promotion for the better part of two decades. He has struggled again many of the newer fighters coming up the ranks, going 2-6 in his last eight fights, and coming off of a loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago.

Arlovski has, however, shown some new facets to his game over the past year, thanks in large part to making the shift to American Top Team in Florida. The fresh outlook has given the 39-year-old Belarusian renewed vigor to continue his career.

Abdurakhimov (18-4) has slowly been forging a name for himself, amassing a 3-2 record under the UFC banner. His only loss in the Octagon outside of his debut against Timothy Johnson, was to Derrick Lewis, who is considered one of the top contenders in the UFC heavyweight division. A win over Arlovski would certainly be a feather in the 36-year-old Russian fighters cap.

