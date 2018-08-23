Andrea Lee Releases First Statement After Warrant Issued for Husband’s Arrest

UFC women’s flyweight competitor Andrea Lee is hoping for privacy as she deals with the fallout surrounding a warrant being issued for her husband’s arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in their home in early August.

Shreveport, Louisiana police are currently looking for Lee’s husband Donny Aaron on two separate counts — domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment — after authorities were called by fellow mixed martial artist Andy Nguyen following an incident that happened at their home on Aug. 5.

According to Nguyen’s statement, Aaron attempted to choke and burn Lee with a cigarette during their argument while refusing to allow her to leave the house.

Police have now issued a warrant for Aaron’s arrest and believe he’s fled to Georgia following the incident that took place.

On Wednesday, Lee released her first full statement regarding the incident while thanking everybody for their messages but also asking for privacy as she continues to deal with this situation.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and kind words over the past week,” Lee wrote. “Every post, tweet, comment does not go unnoticed. My family and I are handling the situation to the best of our ability, as this is a very sensitive issue and one that as a public figure I wish was not taking place in a public forum.

“I respectfully ask that everyone respects our privacy at this time as we work towards resolutions and closure. I look forward to returning to the Octagon and resuming my winning ways in the near future. Competing has always been a sanctuary for me and brings great joy to my life.”

This isn’t the first time Aaron has run into problems with law enforcement.

Aaron was convicted of manslaughter after shooting an unarmed man near his house back in 2005, which resulted in a lengthy prison sentence. While he was out of bail for that crime, Aaron was also picked up for a separate domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend.

More recently, Aaron came into the spotlight after it was discovered that he had at least two Nazi symbols tattooed on his body. Aaron later stated that the Nazi ink was done while he was in prison but he refused to have them covered up or removed.