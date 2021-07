Andrea Lee goes to the beach, ‘snatches’ up hammerhead shark | Photo

No. 11 ranked UFC women’s flyweight Andrea “KGB” Lee recently went to a Texas beach and ‘snatched’ up a young hammerhead shark. She posted photo proof on her Instagram account. She’s also not a bad football punter.

Lee last fought at UFC 262 in May, defeating Antonina Shevchenko by submission in the second round.

Colby Covington accuses Kamaru Usman of PED usage: “He’s been doing EPO his whole career”

‘The Tiny Tornado’ Tecia Torres posts UFC 265 training footage | Video