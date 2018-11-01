Andre Soukhamthath Felt Like UFC Fight Night 138 was a Must-Win for Him

Following a loss in his first bout of the year this past March to Sean O’Malley at UFC 222, bantamweight Andre Soukhamthath was looking to rebound against Jonathan Martinez on October 27 at UFC Fight Night 138.

Over the course of three rounds, Soukhamthath was able to be the more effective fighter, and in the process was able to pick up the unanimous decision victory over Martinez.

“I’m happy with some things I did and am not happy with some things I didn’t do,” Soukhamthath told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I got to show a lot of skills and proved to everyone that I was in good shape, but at the same time I wanted the finish.”

Soukhamthath felt like he could have gotten the finish at one point in the fight, but something out of his control kept that from happening.

“In the second round I was on a flurry and it seemed like (Martinez) was on his way out and then the ref stepped in broke us up because he said I kneed him in the cup or something,” said Soukhamthath. “That kind of ruined my momentum.

“I gave a lot out there trying to finish him, and I had a bit of an adrenaline dump and had to rest. The ref was just doing his job. He wasn’t doing anything wrong, but it definitely was a (momentum stopper).”

Regardless of how the fight ended, Soukhamthath knew it was a must-win situation for him having lost three of his previous four bouts heading into the match with Martinez.

“Yeah it was (must-win),” Soukhamthath said. “If I couldn’t have beat a UFC newcomer, they probably would have kept him rather than me.”

With a win to close out 2018, Soukhamthath is going to focus on getting ready for next year and hopefully bring a UFC to his home state before the close of 2019.

“I need to heal up my body,” said Soukhamthath. “I was in a battle, and on top of that I had a really hard training camp. I’ve got to heal up my body, evolve, and look forward to fighting next year.

“My overall goal right now is to bring a UFC event to Rhode Island. There’s a lot of fight fans there, there’s a lot of history with boxing, and that whole New England fight circuit. Boston sells out every time. Connecticut sells out every time. Rhode Island can be the same.”