Andre Harrison Plans Epic Night Against Nazareno Malegarie at PFL 4

Having gone undefeated his previous seven years as a fighter, featherweight Andre Harrison wasn’t looking to change anything up heading into his first fight of 2018 in June against Tuerxun Jumabieke at PFL 1.

Over the course of three rounds, Harrison feels like was fully in control as he worked his way towards a unanimous decision victory.

“I would have loved to have gotten the finish, but it didn’t happen for me that particular night,” Harrison told MMAWeekly.com. “Either way I feel put on a really dominant performance. I’m happy with the way I started off, and hopefully I can keep the ball rolling.”

The fight against Jumabieke was Harrison’s first bout in almost a year. And while Harrison wasn’t exactly pleased to have so much time off, he feels he used it productively.

“I look at it like a positive,” said Harrison. “I went to the gym and I was able to work on a lot of different tools. I was able to do a lot of stuff and build myself up to be a better martial artist.

“I think I’m scratching a whole different level; from my grappling to my wrestling to my stand-up. I’m definitely a more confident fighter. I’m trying to be great. I think I’m going to get to that point where other people are seeing that.”

This Thursday in Long Island, New York, Harrison (18-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Nazareno Malegarie (35-4) in a 145-pound co-main event of PFL 4.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic Wants Rematch with Daniel Cormier, Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Brock Lesnar Encounter

“I have to out-strike (Malegarie), out-grapple him, and everything,” Harrison said. “He’s a tough dude. He’s been in there with a lot of tough dudes. I’ve just got to get out there and do my thing and make him fight an Andre ‘the Bull’ kind of fight.

“Anytime you go and try to adapt to somebody else’s game plan, you’re already at a losing point. For me, if I go out there and make people fight my kind of fight, they’re at the losing point. They’ve got to worry about what I’m doing, as opposed to me worrying and adjusting to what they’re doing.”

While the PFL’s seasonal format sets the path towards a championship, Harrison’s focus is firmly set on Malegarie and picking up his next win.

“I’m happy and I’m looking forward to Thursday night and fighting on national TV in front of my hometown fans,” said Harrison. “It’s going to be an epic night for me.”