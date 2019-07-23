Andre Harrison believes a win on Thursday will get him into the 2019 PFL Playoffs

Following the first loss of his career this past December in the 2018 PFL semi-finals, featherweight Andre Harrison was looking to get back on track when he kicked off the 2019 season in May.

Facing Peter Petties, Harrison returned to form and managed to pick up a unanimous decision victory, taking his first step back towards the 2019 PFL finals in the process.

“I feel it was a good fight,” Harrison told MMAWeekly.com. “I hadn’t fought since October of last year, so (it was good) getting the rust off and getting back in there and getting everything going again.

“(Petties) was a tough opponent. I think a lot of people overlooked him. He’s a tough dude. He’s a crafty dude. He’s a big 145er with long legs and long arms. I thought it was a good fight to start the season off.”

In the seven months he had between fights, Harrison feels like he was able to use his time productively and improve his game.

“I think I’ve gotten a lot better during the timeframe,” said Harrison. “The time that I took off I used to work on a lot of different things. I feel good for this coming fight this week.”

This Thursday in Atlantic City, N.J., Harrison (21-1) will look for his second win in a row when he faces Movlid Khaibulaev (14-0) in a PFL 5 main card featherweight bout.

“Khaibulaev is definitely a crafty striker,” Harrison said. “He demonstrated that in his first fight (of the season). He’s a guy who gets in there to fight. I think me and him can go in there and put on a very entertaining and exciting fight for the fans. It’s going to be a lot fun stuff.

“I think at this point and time the name of the game is to win. To beat him will be at the very least an additional three points for me. I believe all I need to do is win this fight to get into the playoffs.”

Should Harrison qualify for the 2019 PFL playoffs, it doesn’t matter to him how the seeding comes out, as one opponent is just as good to him as another.

“I don’t really care who the opponent is,” said Harrison. “To me it never really matters. As long as I go out there and perform the best that I can I know I will be victorious. I’m not really concerned who the opponent is or anything like that.”