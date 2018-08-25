Andre Fili Says Despite the Desire for a ‘Soap Opera’, Team Alpha Male is Stronger Than Ever

Andre Fili has not only called Team Alpha Male his home gym but it’s really been more like a family to him since the first day he arrived there.

The Sacramento based facility led by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber has been considered one of the top teams in all of mixed martial arts for several years while producing a huge number of title contenders in the lower weight divisions.

Over the years, Team Alpha Male has also undergone a shift in talent and coaches like most major gyms. Some fighters have joined the team while others have gone their separate ways. The same could be said for the coaches at Team Alpha Male.

Of course some of the departures have been more high profile than others such as T.J. Dillashaw leaving Team Alpha Male to work full time with former head coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig. The turmoil surrounding that situation started during filming for the season of “The Ultimate Fighter” when Faber was coaching opposite Conor McGregor and then things really boiled over during another season of the reality show with Dillashaw going up against former teammate Cody Garbrandt.

While the team has definitely faced its fair share of adversity, Fili can’t quite understand why everything that happens at Team Alpha Male has become headline worthy material in recent years.

“They want a soap opera. Even if it’s not a TV show or a soap opera, even if it’s an actual sport, they still want the soap opera,” Fili told MMAWeekly. “They want some drama in the stories. You have guys changing teams all the time. You have guys training at Jackson-Winkeljohn or name another top team, you have people changing teams, coaches coming and going all the time and no one talks about it.

“With our team, anything that happens, they talk about it. They want to make it into some story with some narrative to push. I think it’s because we’re really tight and we’re a family. We really are a f–king family.”

Fili understands the need to follow drama in the sport of mixed martial arts because that often leads to a bigger story or perhaps an engaging rivalry, like what happened with Garbrandt and Dillashaw.

Still, Fili promises no matter how many times Team Alpha Male ends up in the headlines, the core group of fighters are always there for just one reason — to make each other better.

“I get it. People want to sell stories or have something to talk about but the dynamic has always been good,” Fili explained. “People come and go and it’s a bummer sometimes, but that’s life. The thing about Team Alpha Male is whether there’s a bunch of UFC guys or all the UFC guys are off on a fight trip and there’s a bunch of amateurs there or just coaches there, there’s always going to be somebody running a good practice, pushing people to get better. Team Alpha Male is like a big co-op.

“Even when we had a head coach, we never really had that dynamic where he is the boss and we all work for him. It’s just a bunch of dudes helping each other get better and that’s how the team has always been. We’re one of the most successful teams in history.”

According to Fili, even the exit of head coaches like Ludwig or Justin Buchholz haven’t really changed the team dynamic all that much.

“Any time you’ve seen a head coach stepping in or stepping down, it really hasn’t affected things as much as people want to talk about it. There’s always going to people in there pushing each other and chasing down their goals,” Fili said.

At the end of the day, Fili has seen everything unfold first hand and he remains as loyal to Team Alpha Male now just as much as he was when first arriving at the gym.

Thanks to a group of dedicated teammates — including a laundry list of top fighters from his own division — Fili is getting better each day and that’s all that really matters to him.

“I don’t get an easy round. I don’t get an easy roll,” Fili said. “We’ve got guys you’ve never even heard of who are going to end up in the UFC. We have a room full of the best 145’ers who are the baddest motherf–kers. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be to get ready.”