Andre Fili looking to get in three more fights this year after UFC on ESPN 1 win

February 24, 2019
Looking back on his unanimous decision victory over Miles Jury at UFC on ESPN 1, featherweight Andre Fili is pleased he picked up with win, even if the fight didn’t go as he anticipated it would.

Over the course of three rounds, Fili was able to overcome a more aggressive than expected Jury to pick up his third win in four UFC bouts and seventh win overall with the promotion.

“I’m really happy with the win,” Fili told MMAWeekly.com. “I think the used the jab well. I think I held the range well. I think I used feints well. I’m really happy with the win. (Jury is) a really tough opponent.

“”I thought he was going to be a little more evasive and try to engage a little bit less. Once I started sticking that jab, he sort of leaned into the curb and wanted to get into a little pissing contest. I didn’t expect that from him. He’s a tough guy, and I knew that, but I thought that he would be on heels a little more, moving a little more, but I think the fakes and feints froze him up.”

Coming off of a split-decision loss to Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night 135 in August of last year, Fili knew the pressure was on him to pick up a win over Jury.

“This is a performance-based career and a performance-based profession,” said Fili. “Don’t win don’t eat, really. There was no other option. There was no Plan B. I had to win that fight, and I went in and did what I needed to do, and executed the game plan. I got the win, but there’s always pressure.

“The pressure and the nerves, I feed off of them like fuel. That’s how you know what you’re about to do is important, and it’s where you should be and what you’re supposed to be doing. I take those nerves and anxiety and all the emotions that go with fighting and embrace it now.”

Having previously waited for things to come to him during his UFC career, Fili is looking to be more proactive with his career in 2019.

“My team and I are looking at some names to ask for,” Fili said. “Sitting around and waiting hasn’t worked out at all, so fuck all that. I’m going to try to fight three or four times this year. I’m basically going to fight quarterly; every two or three months; that’s what I’m going to do.

“I’m going to get four wins this year and make some real nose so I can get the snowball behind me, the machine going, all the hype and take that UFC featherweight world title.”

