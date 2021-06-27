HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 30 Main Card Results: Ciryl Gane gets unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov

UFC Vegas 30 live results Gane vs Volkov

featuredUFC Vegas 30 live results: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Jon Jones at the UFC 135 weigh-ins

featuredJon Jones says he will return to the octagon ‘when I’m good and ready’

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 48 Face-offs | Video

Andre Fili: ‘I’m Gutted’ on Fight Stoppage | UFC Vegas 30 Video

June 26, 2021
NoNo Comments

Featherweight Andre Fili was will on his way to a win over Daniel Pineda on the UFC Vegas 30 main card on Saturday, but it slipped away after an accidental eye poke cause the end of the fight early in the second round.

Fili was putting on a striking clinic against Pineda scoring knockdowns, landing head kicks and putting it all together. In the opening moments of the second frame, Pineda closed the distance and Fili pushed him away and his finger went deep in Pineda’s eye. Despite Pineda’s willingness to continue, the doctor stopped the fight because Pineda couldn’t open his eye.

During the post-fight press conference, Fili said he was gutted with the fight stoppage and felt like it cost him $100,000.

UFC Vegas 30 Bonuses: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev earn Fight of the Night

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA