Andre Fili: ‘I’m Gutted’ on Fight Stoppage | UFC Vegas 30 Video

Featherweight Andre Fili was will on his way to a win over Daniel Pineda on the UFC Vegas 30 main card on Saturday, but it slipped away after an accidental eye poke cause the end of the fight early in the second round.

Fili was putting on a striking clinic against Pineda scoring knockdowns, landing head kicks and putting it all together. In the opening moments of the second frame, Pineda closed the distance and Fili pushed him away and his finger went deep in Pineda’s eye. Despite Pineda’s willingness to continue, the doctor stopped the fight because Pineda couldn’t open his eye.

During the post-fight press conference, Fili said he was gutted with the fight stoppage and felt like it cost him $100,000.

