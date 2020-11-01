Anderson Silva’s final fight inspires fellow UFC fighters to light up social media

Anderson Silva was elusive about whether or not he is truly never going to fight again, but he will never fight in the UFC again. Company president Dana White said as much after Silva lost to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday night.

White heaped praise upon Silva, but was disappointed in himself for having allowed Silva to fight one more time, believing that the legendary fighter needs to stop fighting.

Like White, many of Silva’s fellow fighters came out of the woodwork both before and after his fight to praise him and thank him for inspiring generations of fighters.

Good luck and have fun out there tonight @SpiderAnderson Seems like it’s everyone’s last dance! I watched Anderson fight Forrest Griffin in my first ufc event ever. Time goes so fast!!!! I’d have never thought we’d share the octagon one day! pic.twitter.com/9fcUsCdUOU — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 31, 2020

The spider🕷 is the goat 🐐 https://t.co/DEYbRSDRxG — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) October 31, 2020

Anderson Silva headlined the first UFC event in Brazil for 13 years when he beat Yushin Okami at UFC 134 🔥



Even Ronaldo was there to celebrate 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gdE82iF7pE — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 31, 2020

Throwback to an epic debut from an Octagon legend 🕷



Can @SpiderAnderson do it one more time at #UFCVegas12? pic.twitter.com/agASUBvUBZ — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) October 31, 2020

Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out? Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever! https://t.co/qFvPtCQuVE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Thank you @SpiderAnderson for all the incredible moments pic.twitter.com/owzBesZQC2 — danawhite (@danawhite) November 1, 2020

I do the same entrance because of him! My idol! @SpiderAnderson 💙💙💙 https://t.co/8en7ERYurs — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) November 1, 2020

Wow, Thank you Anderson, we love you — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

True example of a martial artist. Always respectfull and skill that will never be forgotten. @SpiderAnderson absolute legend!! 🙏 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 1, 2020

The final walk! That should be the name of Anderson Silva’s story! What an emotional moment for Hall and especially Silva. I don’t know if words can even describe the thoughts and what Silva felt pre and post-fight. Anderson “The Spider Silva”- Forever a legend!#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Thank you for all you done @SpiderAnderson 🇧🇷🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 1, 2020

@SpiderAnderson is the man that inspired me and many fighters to take this journey to the @ufc he is def one of the greatest to ever grace the octagon. I'm also very happy to see @UriahHallMMA succeed after all he's been thru and pushed thru year. #respect #thespider #Legend — Charles Byrd (@dynamitebyrd170) November 1, 2020

So emotional watching the last fight for Anderson Silva in the UFC.



He has inspired entire generations of martial artists and cannot wait to see him be inducted into the HOF #UFCVegas12 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 1, 2020

You have respect a 45 year old man , getting himself in shape , making weight and competing with younger / some of the best athletes in the world! Thanks for everything legend Anderson Silva, single handily carrying our sport! #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

@SpiderAnderson thank you for everything!!! you a very special human being. You entertained and blessed the world with your greatness 🙏🏼 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 1, 2020