Anderson Silva’s final fight inspires fellow UFC fighters to light up social media

Anderson Silva was elusive about whether or not he is truly never going to fight again, but he will never fight in the UFC again. Company president Dana White said as much after Silva lost to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday night.
White heaped praise upon Silva, but was disappointed in himself for having allowed Silva to fight one more time, believing that the legendary fighter needs to stop fighting.
Like White, many of Silva’s fellow fighters came out of the woodwork both before and after his fight to praise him and thank him for inspiring generations of fighters.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is the final time Anderson Silva will compete in the octagon so this feels an appropriate time to post these. Leading up to our fight, in typical fashion I talked a lot of shit. But just because I said some harsh words doesn’t change the fact that I have incredible respect for him. Anderson was a huge inspiration to me throughout his whole career. Seeing him destroy his opponents with such creativity and relative ease was mind blowing and I think everyone in mixed martial arts felt the same way. When he was champion he had what I wanted and I wanted to challenge him for the belt so badly. When we fought in 2016 it wasn’t for the belt but it was for something possibly bigger. Pride. And to me, this was my world title fight. With my injuries piling up I could sense the end of my career was coming and if I could finish it with a win over Anderson, in London? Well that would of done me just fine. When I was talking shit, that was because I couldn’t allow myself to put him on a pedestal mentally otherwise I wouldn’t of fought to the best of my ability. I had to think of him as nothing more than another opponent and find reasons to disrespect him and discredit his accomplishments. After the fight like usually in most fights the animosity is gone and it’s all respect. Here’s Anderson and I getting stitched up backstage sharing a handshake. I don’t know if he will retire for good, but if you do, congratulations on a simply amazing career. #respect