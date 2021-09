Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing highlights: Blistering knockout!

Watch the Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing highlights and recap from their Triller co-main event on Saturday night in Miami. Though they never met when both were fighting under the UFC banner, Silva gave a glimpse into how things might have went with his stunning knockout of Tito in Miami.

