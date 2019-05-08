Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier: UFC 237 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC legend Anderson Silva gets ready to compete in Brazil for the first time in more than six years as he looks toward his UFC 237 matchup with Jared Cannonier. Step inside the lives of top athletes as they prepare for UFC 237.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.