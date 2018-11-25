Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Agreed for UFC 234 in Australia

A middleweight bout between former champion Anderson Silva and fast rising star Israel Adesanya is currently in the works for UFC 234 in Australia on Feb. 9.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the matchup to ESPN on Saturday.

Adesanya had been teasing an upcoming fight after having a conversation with White just recently about the trajectory of his career.

The former kickboxer turned mixed martial artist is currently 15-0 in his career including four straight wins in the UFC. Most recently, Adesanya dispatched Derek Brunson in less than one round to earn his third ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus in four fights.

Now Adesanya will take on a true living legend as Silva looks to make his first appearance inside the Octagon since he fought in Feb. 2017.

Silva wasn’t able to compete during 2018 after he was suspended by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) after a failed drug test in 2017. Silva was suspended for one year dating back to 2017 after USADA determined he had used a contaminated supplement.

Now the former middleweight champion will look to resume his career while facing one of the most dangerous 185-pound fighters on the entire UFC roster when he meets Adesanya in February.

Silva vs. Adesanya joins a growing card headed to Australia including the main event that will see middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum.