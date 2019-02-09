Anderson Silva Video: ‘Robert Whittaker is Amazing Champion!’

At a time when trash talk is king, Anderson Silva is bucking the trend and only saying good things about UFC 234 opponent Israel Adesanya and UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.