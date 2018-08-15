HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva Expects UFC Return in 2019

August 15, 2018
Former middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva last fought in February 2017 defeating Derek Brunson by unanimous decision. On Nov. 10, 2017, it was announced that Silva has been flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. He was later exonerated after an investigation found that the positive test was a result of contaminated supplements. Silva was given a one-year suspension and will be cleared to compete in November.

The 43-year-old Brazilian doesn’t have an opponent in mind, but expects to be back inside the Octagon in 2019.

Anderson Silva UFC 208 Post-Fight“I’m working hard on my projects in the movies and my company, Spider Kick, my bottom line, license, everything. I talked to my team about that and, hopefully, I’ll come back very soon. I don’t know when, I don’t have the [exact] date, but maybe next year, I come back to fight,” he said in an interview with Inquisitr.

Silva has three fights remaining on his UFC contract and would like to end her career with the fight promotion.  If he’s unable to finish out his fighting days in the UFC, Silva is open to competing in another organization.

“I like UFC. The big [part of my] story [is] inside UFC, inside the Zuffa company. Of course, everything’s changed inside the company, but I have a good relationship with UFC. My goal is: finish my contract and finish my career. [If] this does not happen, of course I [will] go to [a] different company and make [a] good deal for me and for [the] company [to] continue my legacy,” he said.

“I have three more fights in UFC. I’m very happy. I have nothing bad to say about UFC… But I love UFC. Hopefully, I finish my career in UFC.”

               

