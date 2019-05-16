Anderson Silva reveals struggles as he questions his UFC future

Anderson Silva went crashing to the canvas in pain at UFC 237, but he may be facing bigger hurdles in his mind than with his body.
Silva opened up about his latest struggles in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.
The struggle comes following Silva’s sixth loss in his last eight fights and the growing calls from fans and others for the 44-year-old fighter to retire.
Silva once stood atop the middleweight mountain, but has found it difficult to regain that same footing as his career winds down. In his Instagram post, Silva put his emotions on the table for all to see, as he contemplates his future.
Here is Silva’s post, translated from Portuguese to English by MMA Junkie.
Hello, everyone … I’m constantly asking myself, what are each of us doing on this planet? If life is just about living for the sake of living the hours and minutes to the maximum, that is definitely not my motto. I have full conviction that there is a bigger meaning in everything that we live and do here, life in this terrestrial plane has a bigger meaning than just living for the sake of living. I believe it’s a constant search for evolution. In these four days, after yet another unsuccessful mission, I’m questioning whether I should or not keep training, dedicating myself, overcoming injuries, pain, etc. I ask myself always, ‘Is the love that I feel for my sport consuming my mind and my body to the point I can no longer continue?’ Anyway… Everything I’ve always done was to be a good soldier in my battle field, the most well-trained, the most disciplined and ready to die for my mission, because my love for my job has always talked and still talks louder. I am totally certain that I can do all of this another 1000 times, but the last four days with pain and uncertainty, which are not new in my everyday life, are consuming more than before. Actually, my heart and my warrior mind confuse me to the point of creating doubts. On the one hand, I realize I’m not and I don’t need to be perfect, how much this search has brought me good things and bad things over the years.
Why did I decide to tell you about what I’m feeling? Because I believe that many of those of you who follow me like and admire my work and, on the other hand, I’m always trying to bring positive messages of motivation to all of you. Guys, what we really must do is take all the opportunities that life gives us to improve ourselves as people. Therefore, always remember that failures are your best teachers and that it’s in the hard moments that people need to find reasons to keep going forward. Our actions, especially when we need to overcome ourselves, make us better people. Our ability to resist and stay on path is what makes us special people.
PARAR OU CONTINUAR?!?!? Fala meu povo… Fico freqüentemente me perguntando, o que cada um de nós está fazendo neste planeta? Se a vida for somente viver por viver o máximo possível as horas e minutos esse definitivamente não é meu lema. Tenho a plena convicção de que existe um sentido maior em tudo o que vivemos e fazemos aqui, a vinda neste plano terrestre tem um sentido maior do que simplesmente viver por viver, acredito que é uma busca constante de evolução. Nesses 4 dias após mais uma missão que não foi bem sucedida estou me questionando se ainda devo ou não continuar treinando, me dedicando, superando lesões dores e etc… Me pergunto sempre, “será que o amor que sinto pelo meu esporte não está consumindo minha mente e meu corpo ao ponto de não poder mais continuar ???” Enfim… tudo que sempre fiz foi ser um bom soldado no meu campo de batalha, o mais bem treinado, o mais disciplinado e pronto pra morrer por minha missão, pois meu amor ao meu trabalho sempre falou e fala mais alto. Eu tenho a plena certeza que posso fazer tudo isto mais 1000 mil vezes, mas nos últimos 4 dias com dor, com a incerteza que não são novidades na minha rotina estão me consumindo mais do que antes, na verdade meu coração e minha mente de Guerreiro me confundem ao ponto de criar duvidas. Por um outro lado percebo que não sou e nem tenho que ser perfeito, o quanto está busca durante anos me trouxe coisas boas e ruins também. Porque resolvi falar sobre o que estou sentindo aqui pra vocês meu povo, porque acredito que muitos de vocês que me seguem tem um carinho e uma admiração pelo meu trabalho e por outro lado estou sempre tentando colocar mensagens positivas de motivação para todos vocês… Galera o que devemos realmente fazer é aproveitar todas as oportunidades que a vida nos dá para nos aprimorarmos como pessoas. Por tanto lembre-se sempre que os seus fracassos são sempre os melhores professores e é nos momentos difíceis que as pessoas precisam encontrar uma razão para continuar em frente. As nossas ações, especialmente quando temos de nos superar, fazem de nós pessoas melhores. A nossa capacidade de resistir e de continuar o caminho é que nos torna pessoas especiais.