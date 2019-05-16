Anderson Silva reveals struggles as he questions his UFC future

Anderson Silva went crashing to the canvas in pain at UFC 237, but he may be facing bigger hurdles in his mind than with his body.

Silva opened up about his latest struggles in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

The struggle comes following Silva’s sixth loss in his last eight fights and the growing calls from fans and others for the 44-year-old fighter to retire.

Silva once stood atop the middleweight mountain, but has found it difficult to regain that same footing as his career winds down. In his Instagram post, Silva put his emotions on the table for all to see, as he contemplates his future.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva collapses in pain, grasping leg (UFC 237 Thrill & Agony video)

Here is Silva’s post, translated from Portuguese to English by MMA Junkie.