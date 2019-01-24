HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAaron Pico: ‘If I Had to Fight Me, I’d Be Scared, Too’

Jon Jones UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredJon Jones’s Pre-UFC 232 VADA Drug Test Indicates Residual Steroid Metabolite

Anderson Silva - UFC 234 prefight

featuredDoes Anderson Silva Consider Israel Adesanya His Clone?

featuredRyan Bader on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘He’s Never Fought Anyone Like Me’

VIDEO: Anderson Silva Talks UFC 234, Conor McGregor, Robert Whittaker, and More

January 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Anderson Silva is returning from a long layoff to fight the man that many consider a similarly styled fighter to himself. Israel Adesanya is much younger, is 15-0 in mixed martial arts, has a plethora of kickboxing experience under his belt, but he’s never fought anyone like Silva.

Conversely, Silva has always wanted to fight a clone of himself, and Adesanya may be the closest he’ll ever come to that. So what does Silva think about Adesanya and the challenge before him at UFC 234, which takes place on Feb. 10 in Melbourne, Australia?

TRENDING > UFC 235 Opponent Anthony Smith Not Sweating Jon Jones’s Latest Drug Test Results

Silva talked about his UFC 234 bout with Adesanya, him getting a title shot if he wins, a potential showdown with Conor McGregor, how Robert Whittaker carries himself as the UFC middleweight champion, and much more.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA