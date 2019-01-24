VIDEO: Anderson Silva Talks UFC 234, Conor McGregor, Robert Whittaker, and More

Anderson Silva is returning from a long layoff to fight the man that many consider a similarly styled fighter to himself. Israel Adesanya is much younger, is 15-0 in mixed martial arts, has a plethora of kickboxing experience under his belt, but he’s never fought anyone like Silva.

Conversely, Silva has always wanted to fight a clone of himself, and Adesanya may be the closest he’ll ever come to that. So what does Silva think about Adesanya and the challenge before him at UFC 234, which takes place on Feb. 10 in Melbourne, Australia?

Silva talked about his UFC 234 bout with Adesanya, him getting a title shot if he wins, a potential showdown with Conor McGregor, how Robert Whittaker carries himself as the UFC middleweight champion, and much more.