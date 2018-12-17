Anderson Silva ‘Lucky’ to Fight the New Version of Himself, Israel Adesanya

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 17, 2018
(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Despite being 43 years of age, returning from a one-year anti-doping suspension after he was found to have taken a tainted supplement, and having lost four of his last six bouts, Anderson Silva finds himself in position to earn a shot at the UFC middleweight title that he once lorded over.

Upon his return from his UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation adjudication, Silva was pondering his future when UFC president Dana White came knocking with an offer he couldn’t refuse. 

Though Silva was initially hesitant to fight Israel Adesanya, a red-hot young fighter that many are saying is the second coming of “The Spider,” White dangled a carrot and Silva quickly bit. White confirmed recently that he told Silva that he would get a UFC middleweight title shot if he fought Adesanya and won. 

The two are now slated to fight as part of the undercard for the UFC 234 in Australia, where home country hero Robert Whittaker will put the middleweight strap on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum.

Should his vast wealth of experience prove too much for Adesanya, Silva could be looking at the opportunity to regain past glory and return to the top of the division that was once synonymous with his dominance.

Listen in as Silva talks about his upcoming bout with the newest version of himself, and the fight that never was with Georges St-Pierre.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 9 (in North America) for UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Full Live Results from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. (The fights take place on Sunday, Feb. 10, local time in Melbourne.) Robert Whittaker headlines the fight card, putting his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach Kelvin Gastelum.

               

