Anderson Silva Still Wants to Fight Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva is on the cusp of earning a UFC middleweight title shot, yet, he’s still being asked about Conor McGregor? Yes, Conor McGregor, who thus far hasn’t fought any higher than welterweight in his career.

The questions are largely because there was chatter a few months ago that Silva would eventually like to challenge himself against McGregor in the Octagon. For his part, McGregor also seemed to be somewhat interested in the hypothetical fight.

Would it ever happen? It’s hard to say, but Silva said on Monday that he still likes the idea of fighting McGregor.

It sounds a little odd on the surface, a 185-pound Silva versus a 155-pound McGregor, but both men are known for stepping outside of their comfort zones, wanting to challenge themselves in a sort of throwback to the origins of the UFC when it was style versus style and there were no weight classes.

Silva has fought as low as 168 pounds earlier in his career, while McGregor weighed 168 pounds for his first fight with Nate Diaz. So, it’s not out of the realm of possibility; after all, McGregor did step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather in the first professional boxing match of his career.

If the bout were ever to come to fruition, however, Silva, now 43, would like to see it take place at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

“I say let’s go do it. 180 (pounds) is the perfect weight for me, I think it’s good for McGregor, and let’s go do it because that’s amazing,” Silva told TMZ Sports. “That’s for the fans.”

Currently, Silva is booked to fight a man that many consider to be the new version of himself, Israel Adesanya. The two are scheduled to fight on the UFC 234 undercard in Australia on Feb. 9, where middleweight champion Robert Whittaker puts his belt on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum. Should Silva beat the undefeated Adesanya, UFC president Dana White has promised him a UFC middleweight title shot.