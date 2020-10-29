Anderson Silva recounts career defining wins over Chael Sonnen, Forrest Griffin, and Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva talks about some of the fights that helped to define his legendary UFC career. Stunning finishes of Chael Sonnen, Forrest Griffin, and Vitor Belfort are memories etched into the history books of fight fans around the world.

Silva faces Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12, in what is expected to be the final fight of his career.

Before Silva squares off with Hall, listen in as he takes a walk down memory lane, recounting three of the epic finishes that highlight his career.

