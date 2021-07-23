HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 32 Weigh-in Results: All fighters make weight

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw no longer concerned with reputation amongst fans: “F–k your reputation”

featuredJustin Gaethje responds to Michael Chandler: ‘He’s slandering my name’

featuredMichael Chandler: ‘I still think Conor McGregor is one of the top guys in the division’

Anderson Silva-Logan Paul boxing match in the works, Paul opened as betting favorite

July 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

As if the combat sports landscape could not get anymore interesting, YouTuber and professional boxer Logan Paul is in talks to box former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The fight could take place later in the year.

Paul is coming off of an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that took place in June, the fight went the distance to the surprise of many. The pay-per-view event was distributed by Showtime and was extremely successful financially.

Rankings Review: Miesha Tate Re-Enters UFC Rankings After Nearly Five Years Away

Silva is also coming off of a boxing match of his own that also took place in June.

‘The Spider’ defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision. Silva, 46, is 11 years older than Chavez and decisively outstruck the former world champion.

Initially, Paul opened as a -200 favorite to defeat Silva, who opened as a +160 underdog.

Since then, the lines have shifted dramatically.

Silva now stands as a -240 favorite, while Paul is currently a +190 underdog, according to betonline.ag.

While Paul had a gutsy showing against one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Floyd Mayweather, Silva presents a drastic size difference from Paul’s previous opponent and also possesses an extremely unique striking style.

Israel Adesanya breaks down Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA