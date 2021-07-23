Anderson Silva-Logan Paul boxing match in the works, Paul opened as betting favorite

As if the combat sports landscape could not get anymore interesting, YouTuber and professional boxer Logan Paul is in talks to box former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The fight could take place later in the year.

Paul is coming off of an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that took place in June, the fight went the distance to the surprise of many. The pay-per-view event was distributed by Showtime and was extremely successful financially.

Silva is also coming off of a boxing match of his own that also took place in June.

‘The Spider’ defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision. Silva, 46, is 11 years older than Chavez and decisively outstruck the former world champion.

Initially, Paul opened as a -200 favorite to defeat Silva, who opened as a +160 underdog.

Anderson Silva (+160)

Logan Paul (-200)https://t.co/I4Rbf3yStl — ProBoxingOdds (@ProBoxingOdds) July 22, 2021

Since then, the lines have shifted dramatically.

Silva now stands as a -240 favorite, while Paul is currently a +190 underdog, according to betonline.ag.

While Paul had a gutsy showing against one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Floyd Mayweather, Silva presents a drastic size difference from Paul’s previous opponent and also possesses an extremely unique striking style.

