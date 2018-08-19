HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

featuredJames Vick Wasn’t Talking Trash on Justin Gaethje, He Was Just Giving Him the Facts

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, August 16: Daniel Cormier Sits Atop 3 Rankings

Anderson Silva: ‘I Think Khabib Nurmagomedov is the Best’ Fighter in the World

August 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva held the 185-pound title for a record 2,457 days. He’s widely considered the greatest fighter of all time. Silva’s been out of action since February 2017, but expects to return to the Octagon next year.

While not actively fighting, Silva continues to watch the sport. Two fighters stand out to the 43-year-old Brazilian legend: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

“Khabib is a great fighter. I’m very impressed. Conor is a great fighter. Having a new generation of fighters, especially in the UFC… this is a huge company that’s worked for a long time to get the great fighters in the sport,” said Silva in an interview with Inquistr.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC on FOX 30 BackstageMcGregor became the third two-division champion in UFC history when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to capture the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November 2016.  He was stripped of the belt after the conclusion of UFC 223 in April due to inactivity.  Nurmagomedov won the title that night by defeating late replacement Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision.

On Aug. 3, it was announced that McGregor would return at UFC 229 in Las Vegas to face Nurmagomedov in the Oct. 6 pay-per-view event’s headlining bout.  Silva didn’t make a prediction for the fight’s outcome, but he did weigh-in on who he thinks is the better fighter.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya Aims to Upend MMA and ‘Pay Fighters What They Deserve’

“I think Khabib is the best, here, in this moment,” said Silva.

Nurmagomedov has yet to lose a fight. He is 26-0 overall with 10 of those victories occurring in the Octagon. He puts all that on the line, as well as the undisputed UFC lightweight title, when he meets McGregor at UFC 229.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA