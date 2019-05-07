Anderson Silva: ‘I’m excited to fight for my people’ (UFC 237 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 237 Embedded, middleweight Jared Cannonier gets into fight mode by watching the UFC action from Ottawa. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas centers herself to wrap up a long training camp.

In Rio de Janeiro, featherweight Alexander Volkanovski gets a good luck haircut. Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade enjoys the home turf advantage as she grocery shops. Hard at work in a gym, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva continues to impress his family and teammates with his skills and dedication.

UFC 237 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world strawweight title fight taking place Saturday, May 11 on Pay-Per-View.

