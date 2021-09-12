Anderson Silva finishes Tito Ortiz with brutal KO in just seconds

Tito Ortiz walked out first and wore his traditional flame fight shorts and carried an American flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag. No big show for this fight. Anderson Silva walked out second, wearing a yellow and black studded boxing get-up. Silva’s walkout was more theatrical than Ortiz’s but still subdued for what you see in super fights these days.

They met in the center of the ring and did not touch gloves. Before the first bell even rang the crowd was chanting “USA” in support of Ortiz. But it didn’t take long before Silva landed a clean punch to Ortiz, dropping him in just seconds to win his second boxing fight this year.

The fight was called officially at just 1:21 in the very first round.

“I trained hard for this fight and I trained hard to show respect to this boxing world,” Silva said.

The pair embraced following the bout.

Ortiz came into the bout a full five pounds heavier than the contracted weight of 195 pounds, despite insisting he would make the cut without issues. He was also making his boxing debut after a long career in MMA. He is riding a three-fight MMA win streak but hasn’t competed since his 2019 defeat of Alberto Del Rio in Combate Americas.

Silva is coming off a recent split decision win over Julio César Chávez Jr. Though Silva had boxed in the early stages of his career, many felt this was his debut of sorts.

The card suffered complaints from fight fans as they poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s commentary and had issues with the PPV stream.